Indore: Demand to reduce width of MR-4 road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialists under the aegis of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) put their strong objection before IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal for making the MR-4 road 30-metres wide. They said this would destroy many of the units in the Bhagirathpura industrial area.

A delegation of industrialists led by AIMP president Pramod Dafria, along with the industrialists of Bhagirathpura industrial area, met IMC commissioner Pal at Residency on Tuesday.

Dafaria said that industrialists are facing heavy losses due to the proposed widening of MR-4 running parallel to Bhagirathpura railway line. They requested that the width be reduced from 30 metres to 20 metres.

Dafaria said if so many units are destroyed, there will be unemployment in the area and there will be loss of revenue for the government. Therefore, the IMC should reconsider the width of the road.

On this, commissioner Pal assured that she will try to find out the solution.

On this occasion industrialist Dilip Dev, Hemendra Bokadia, Naveen Dhoot, Dhirendra Patel, Piyush Jain, Sevakram Khatwani, Nitin Gujjar, Jignesh Soni etc. were present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:08 AM IST