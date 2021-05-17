Indore: Demand to fix GST on Covid medicines, equipment at 0.1%

Indore: In view of the rising corona cases and the disruptions caused by it, the trade and industry organisations have demanded from the Union finance minister to reduce the levy of GST on medicines and medical equipment to 0.1% offer relief to the struggling corona patients. The organisations said Union finance minister's logic behind not reducing the GST on these items is not sound.

They said GST on life-saving medicines and equipment such as ventilator, BiPAP, oxygen concentrator, etc. should be reduced to 0.1%. They said that the government appears reluctant to make the reduction since the problem of producers not getting input tax could be solved very easily.



AIMP demands reduction on GST

Association of Industries of MP (AIMP) president Pramod Dufaria also demanded that GST rates on medical equipment and machines should be reduced. He said that currently the GST on life saving oxygen concentrator machine, various other types of equipment and medicines related to the protection of human life is charged at 12%. It should be reduced to help struggling patients and donors, who will be motivated to donate more equipment.