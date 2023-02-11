Indore: Demand to exempt mandi tax on pulses brought from other states

Representational image | MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daal mill owners of the state have demanded that the government should not levy mandi tax on pulses brought from other states for processing here.

They pointed out that the government had promised that mandi tax would not be levied.

Suresh Agrawal, national president of All India Daal Mills Association, informed that earlier the pulses brought into the state from other states were exempted from mandi tax.

The last time the exemption was given by the government was from 1st August 2018 to 31st July 2019. Since then, no exemption has been given in mandi tax to the daal millers, as a result of which, the pulses industry is in a dire strait in the state. Agrawal said that the government is only giving assurance but not taking any action.

Agrawal said that Kamal Patel, minister of Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, had announced on 25th April 2022, at the meeting of All India Daal Mills Association, that pulses brought from the other states would be exempted from the levy of mandi tax in the interest of agro-based pulses industries of the state. He had also assured that exemption from mandi tax would be granted permanently, but to date, no order has been passed.

Similarly, on December 15, 2022, a delegation of the Association met CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and requested to exempt the levy of mandi tax. Even then, the CM had assured that mandi tax would not be levied.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)