Indore: Demand for robotic hydraulic fire-fighting equipment

Friday, September 09, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani has put forth a demand to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for advanced fire-fighting equipment in the city in view of the growing need. Lalwani wrote to Chouhan requesting for modern fire-fighting machines in the city, where better facilities are needed in the current times.

Lalwani said the city was the fastest-growing city in the country and, in case of a fire, there would be need for modern fire-fighting machines. Also, it takes time to extinguish fires in narrow streets and roads and places with high traffic congestion in the city. The number of high-rise buildings in the city is also constantly increasing. So, state-of-the-art fire-fighting facilities, such as robotic fire-fighting machines and mini-aerial hydraulic platforms, should be made available.

