Indore: Demand for flights to Varanasi, Tirupati, Dehradun from city by minister Tulsi Silawat

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat met civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Monday and demanded starting of flights to religious cities of Varanasi, Tirupati and Dehradun.

He urged Scindia that given the religious and historical importance of Ujjain, there is a need for direct flight service from Indore (the nearest airport) to Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga (Varanasi) of Uttar Pradesh.

He expressed gratitude to Scindia on behalf of the city for starting a flight to Jammu, another place of religious importance.

Silawat informed Scindia about the water conservation works going on in the State. Silawat also met the Union minister of jal shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and briefed him about the ‘Jal Hath’ campaign for water conservation.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:33 AM IST