Indore: Demand for compensation for nurse who died of Covid-19

The members of MGM Nurses Karmchari Sangh submitted an application to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday for providing compensation to the family of the nurse who died due to Covid-19 on Thursday. According to the application, the staff nurse of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Shalini Jaypalley was found Covid-19 positive on August 26 and died on September 3.

The district head of the Sangh, Dharmendra Pathak appealed to the chief minister in the application to provide appropriate compensation for the loss to the deceased nurse's family.