Indore: Delivery boy held with cannabis hidden in Swiggy bag

Indore: Local police on Saturday arrested youth for supplying cannabis by keeping it in Swiggy food delivery bag. Palasia police have recovered seven kilograms of cannabis from him, which costs Rs 90,000.

According to Palasia police station staff, 25-year-old Omprakash son of Guman Singh, resident Gandhi Nagar, was standing near Paliwal Square with a bag containing cannabis when he was arrested.

During questioning, Omprakash told police that he brought the cannabis from Burhanpur from a person named Anil. According to police, he used bag of Swiggy company for smuggling cannabis thinking no one would suspect him. Omprakash would get Rs 20,000 for each delivery. He is an employee of the food delivery company.