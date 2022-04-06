Indore: Delhi, Chennai flights cancelled, passengers face huge problems

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling to New Delhi and Chennai were caused a great deal of hardship on Wednesday when both the flights were cancelled at the last moment. The problem of passengers of the Chennai flight was greater as after this there is no other direct flight for the southern metropolis.

Both the cancelled flights are operated by leading airline IndiGo. Aviation experts say the airline has been continuously cancelling its flights any time. This happened on Wednesday, too, when the airline announced cancellation of its New Delhi and Chennai flights on Wednesday morning. The passengers who had booked the tickets for these two flights faced mammoth problems.

IndiGo cancelled the flight from Indore to New Delhi, which departs from the city at 6.45 am and reaches New Delhi at 7.15 am. Another cancelled flight was Indore-Chennai, which arrives from Chennai in the city at 7.30 am and flies back to Chennai at 8 am. The passengers of the Indore-New Delhi flight were accommodated by the airline on other flights. But the problem of the Chennai flight was graver as only one flight is operated between Indore and Chennai and, after its cancellation, the passengers have no option of catching a direct flight from the city.

Thus, the airline gave the option of refund or booking of any other day to the passengers.

