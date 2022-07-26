Indore: Delay in results; students to get provisional admission in 2nd, 3rd year UG courses

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked universities and colleges to grant provisional admission to students in second and third year of UG and third semester of PG courses if their last exam results had not been released.

DHE stated that the admission guidelines had said that renewal of admission of students should be done in UG second year and third year (as the case may be) and in PG third semester in colleges within 30 days from the date of release of results in respective courses and information about same had to be given online on e-admission portal.

The DHE said, "Online provisional admission should be given by colleges in second year and third year of UG courses and in third semester of postgraduate courses as the results have not been declared".

The date of promotion of students in the second year, third year of UG and third semester of PG was fixed for August 1. The date has now been extended till August 30.