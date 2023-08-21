Indore: Delay In Paediatric Super Speciality Hospital Project Proves Dear To Needy Patients

Representtaive image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after more than two years, the proposal for renovation and development of Government Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital as a paediatric super specialty hospital did not even move an inch as the officials are sitting on the proposal.

Surprisingly, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had sent the project’s proposal to the officials in Bhopal in October 2021 but it couldn’t see the light of the day yet.

However, the delay in project has been proving dear to needy patients as the 38-year-old hospital didn’t have a paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) due to which the kids have to get admitted to private hospitals or wait for vacancy in MTH Hospital. At present, two paediatric surgeons have been appointed in the hospital and they are working in MY Hospital. A post at the MCH has also been filled but surgeries are also being performed in MY Hospital.

According to officials, the National Health Mission (NHM) would provide Rs 5 crore and a total of around Rs 11.5 crore would be spent on the project to develop the much-needed facility in the city.

MGM Medical College submitted a DPR to the Medical Education Department with the requirement and planning of the same, but to no avail. Officials said that an advanced operation theatre for paediatric surgery, PICU and wards will be developed with the sanctioned amount and various equipment would be bought.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Dixit, the Dean of MGM Medical College said that they will get approval for the project soon and will start the work at the earliest. ‘We have developed a plan to establish Chacha Nehru Hospital as a paediatric super specialty one and sent the plan to Bhopal. We will start work for the same as soon as we get the permission,’ Dr Dixit added.