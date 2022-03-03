Indore: Decreasing Covid cases pull down vax numbers too​​

Indore

Covid vaccination came on track after four days as it was affected by the polio campaign, but the health department didn’t get a good response.

The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city as only 3​,​201 people were vaccinated throughout the day. Moreover, not many people come for taking the precaution dose even after increasing cases of Covid-19.

About 440 people took the precaution dose while only 1300 teenagers of age 15 and 17 could be vaccinated.

The health department set up over 124 vaccination sites and was targeting over 10,000 people for vaccination but they could vaccinate only about 30 per cent of the target.

Neither front line workers nor health care workers and people above the age of 60 years showed enthusiasm to take the dose even when Covid cases are increasing which also surprised the health department officials.

Health officials said that they are trying to mobilise more people to take the precaution dose and they have already started searching for the eligible teenagers left for the first and second dose of vaccine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:57 PM IST