 Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

The cause of death has not yet been determined, as no visible injuries were found on the body.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic ensued in Virat Nagar area of Indore after a decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found at a rented home on Sunday. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined, as no visible injuries were found on the body. The police have sent the body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Read Also
Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On
article-image

According to Azad Nagar police, the woman could not be identified yet, but she is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. The house owner Ankit Prajapti informed the police that a woman's body was found in a rented room of his house in Virat Nagar. The house owner checked the locked room after sensing a foul smell. The police along with the FSL team reached the spot and inspected the scene. 

It is said that the tenants left the room about a week ago, leaving it locked with belongings still inside. The house owner informed police that he rented his room to Haris of Unhel and Hansraj of Vijay Nagar around 3 months ago and they worked at a restaurant in Navlakha area. The police launched a probe into the case and began a search for the tenants. 

FPJ Shorts
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

Now Milkmen To Carry Lactometer, Official ID, Food Safety Dept's New Norms To Check Dairy...

Now Milkmen To Carry Lactometer, Official ID, Food Safety Dept's New Norms To Check Dairy...

Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9

Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...