Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic ensued in Virat Nagar area of Indore after a decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found at a rented home on Sunday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, as no visible injuries were found on the body. The police have sent the body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

According to Azad Nagar police, the woman could not be identified yet, but she is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. The house owner Ankit Prajapti informed the police that a woman's body was found in a rented room of his house in Virat Nagar. The house owner checked the locked room after sensing a foul smell. The police along with the FSL team reached the spot and inspected the scene.

It is said that the tenants left the room about a week ago, leaving it locked with belongings still inside. The house owner informed police that he rented his room to Haris of Unhel and Hansraj of Vijay Nagar around 3 months ago and they worked at a restaurant in Navlakha area. The police launched a probe into the case and began a search for the tenants.