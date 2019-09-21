Indore: Decomposed body found from well in Simrol jungle

Indore: A decomposed body of a man was found in a well located in a jungle under Simrol police station jurisdiction on Friday. Police believed that the body is more than 15 days old as it was eaten by worms. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

The body was found in a jungle about three kilometers away from Baigram on Indore-Khandwa Road on Friday morning. After the information, Simrol police station incharge RK Nain and team reached the spot and took it out of well.

TI Nain said deceased could not be identified as body is highly decomposed. Forensic team has recovered water, skin and worms from the well to know about the body.

Villagers of Gajinda, Sendal, Mendal and Baigram were also shown the body but they could not identify the deceased. Police came to know that well is situated near the field of Anukul Rathore of Indore. However, Rathore is also unaware about the body.

The police are investigating the matter from point of view of murder, suicide. The police stations of Indore and Khargone districts have been informed about the body to know about the missing persons.