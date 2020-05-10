Indore: Decision on lockdown to be taken as per condition, says Collector Manish Singh

District Magistrate and Collector, Manish Singh, said on Saturday the decision on lockdown post-May 17 will be taken on the prevailing conditions.

Talking to media here at his office, Singh said currently the residents have to show patience. Conditions do not change overnight. Cases of COVID-19 positive patients are coming in from various police station areas, including Malharganj, Airport Road, MIG, Khajarana and Manik Bagh areas. Till these things do not settle down, people have to tolerate. Though, the condition has improved up to 90 in the city, but it does not mean that that the lockdown will be open after May 17.

Singh make it clear that the advisory issued by the Central Government is not mandatory to be followed by the State government or the district administration. These are merely suggestive in nature. So the decision will be taken on the view of State government, the district administration and public representatives.