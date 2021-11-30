Indore: Dec 2 last date for registration of CBSE Class 12 Pvt students



Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Students who wish to attempt Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 12 board examination as private candidates can register from December 2. The Board will conduct the exams for these candidates along with the second term board exams of regular students.

This year, CBSE has categorised private candidates into nine categories.

"Candidates who had passed in 2021 can also appear for the exam in case they wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects," CBSE said.

The board added that examinations for these categories of students will be conducted on the basis of the syllabus of term 2 only.

To sit in the board exam 2022, candidates will be issued a different roll number. “Fresh new roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2022. In no case the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year’s roll number,” the CBSE said.

The option to register for the board exams is December 20. Candidates can register till December 30 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per candidate.



