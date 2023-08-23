 Indore: Debt Ridden IT Engineer Ends Life   
Indore: Debt Ridden IT Engineer Ends Life   

Two suicide notes recovered. He had borrowed money from private money lenders.    

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Indore: Debt Ridden IT Engineer Ends Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An IT engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his home in Chhatribagh area as he was reeling under a huge debt, police said on Monday.    

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Purohit, 27. He was found hanging by one of his family members and he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.   

He left behind two suicide notes where he mentioned his debt. Police said Purohit had borrowed more than Rs 90 lakh from private money lenders who were demanding thrice the loaned amount.

He had made some investments which had proved to be duds. The police are taking statements of the family members.  

Additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma said that in his two suicide notes, Purohit had mentioned that he was under huge debt and that is why he was ending his life.

However, he did not mention the exact money. He mentioned some names in the suicide notes. Police are trying to find where he had invested the money.   

