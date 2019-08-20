Indore: Debt drives youth to suicide

Indore: A youth committed suicide in Tukoganj on Monday. In a suicide note recovered from the site the youth had cited heavy debt as the reason behind the extreme step.

Police said that Siddharth Marmat, 32, worked in an online food delivery company and lived with his maternal uncle. The incident came to fore on Monday morning.

Marmat’s family told the police that on Monday morning he was getting ready for work. When he did not come out after sometime, his maternal aunt knocked the door but in vain. Suspecting foul play, she called other members of the family.

They later broke the door and found the body hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a city hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. However it is said that a suicide note was also recovered from the scene in which he cited depression over heavy debt. Police investigation is underway.