Indore: Debt drives youth to commit suicide

Indore: A youth who was heavily in debt committed suicide by consuming poison, prompting police to investigate whether he was being pressurized by money lenders in any way. Police have recovered a suicide note.

Police said that Santosh son of Devilal Pandit consumed poison on Wednesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he battled for his life for over 24 hours before succumbing.

Police said preliminary inquiries have shown that Santosh was heavily in debt and was depressed for the past few days. In his suicide note, he also mentioned that indebtedness was the main reason for his suicide, but he did not mention the names of his creditors, or the amount of money he had taken. He, however, asked the police not to harass his parents.

Police officials said that they are waiting for family members to complete Santosh’s last rites and then they will try and find out the names of the persons from whom he had borrowed money and whether they were pressurizing Santosh in any way.