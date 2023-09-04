Indore: Death Of 15-Yr-Old Boy At MY Hospital, Probe Panel Fails To Submit report Even After 10 Days

MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The probe panel constituted by MGM Medical College to look into the death of a 15-year-old boy at MY Hospital, allegedly due to medical negligence, has failed to submit its report even 10 days after the incident.

The college administration had given three days to the five-member panel led by Dr KK Arora but it failed in preparing the report. Moreover, the family members of the deceased said that so far they have not been called for any enquiry or for registering their statements.

Prem Kashyap, 15, died post-surgery in MY Hospital on August 24 allegedly due to medical negligence. His family members alleged that the nursing staff administered a wrong injection to him post-surgery after which he died.

They alleged that the patient had a cyst in his ears and doctors called it a minor surgery but the negligence of staff proved fatal. The enraged family members had created a ruckus in the hospital for two days and they had reached the hospital on Sunday too to learn about the ongoing probe.

“Hospital administration and police are not taking any action against the guilty staff. We only received a short post-mortem report and the doctors are delaying the same as well.

No committee has called us to present our side so far,” the family member said. Meanwhile, one of the committee members said that they will submit the report to the Dean on Monday. “Investigation was done on the points of negligence by the doctors and staff.

Police are also investigating the matter due to which the family members have not been called for recording their statements,” the committee member said. Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they will take appropriate action based on the committee report.

