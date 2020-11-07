Indore: Dean fixes deadlines for pending projects in MGM Medical College

Indore: With an aim to avoid delay in the long-pending projects of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and in associated hospitals, the college administration has set deadlines for the pending projects and fixed responsibility of the officials concerned for the same.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit held a meeting with the officials of Project Implementation Unit of Public Works Department and superintendents of hospitals to discuss the issues due to which projects were pending and to solve them at the earliest.

During the meeting, the PIU officials agreed to complete the work in given deadline, like work of Centre of Excellence for Eye would be completed in May 2021, infrastructure work of increment of MBBS seats would be completed by December 2020, increment of 280 beds in MY Hospital by MP Housing Board will be completed by February 2021, and others.

“We have fixed the deadlines as well as the responsibilities. The meeting was organised to end all the hurdles at once where all concerned superintendents and officials of the construction agency were seating face to face to discuss the issues,” Dr Dixit said.

He added that they have also prepared a Google sheet of deadlines and issues.

“Officials of the project will have to keep the superintendents updated on every Tuesday about the works done. Now, as things have been decided with mutual understanding, responsible will face the music in delay in projects,” Dr Dixit added.

The long-pending works of oxygen line connection, paver blocks, electricity and lights were discussed along with the issue of funds as college administration assured to provide funds in the next few days.

Pending projects Deadline

Infrastructure development for 250 seats December 2020

Centre of Excellence for Eye May 2021

Increment of 280 beds in MYH February 2021