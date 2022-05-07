Indore: ​DCP hauls up i-bus for violating red light

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

An i-bus violating red light was stopped by the DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain and slapped with a challan on Friday. The i-bus driver had jumped the red light and tried to obstruct the traffic flow.

DCP Jain found an i-bus jumping the red light of BRTS Corridor at Geeta Bhawan Square. The driver of the bus didn’t even stop when the green light came up for other commuters and thus put their lives in danger. Jain noted the number of the bus and stopped it near Palasia Square and slapped a challan against the driver.

Fine of Rs 25,500 recovered from three city bus drivers

Traffic subedar Ashok Kumar Bhargav and constable Pradeep Baghel were instructed by the senior officials to collect information about the vehicle jumping the red light. Thus, the policemen found 51 e-challans pending against three city buses. The police officials collected a fine of Rs 25,500 from the drivers of the city buses. During the drive, a fine was also recovered from the other vehicles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:13 AM IST