Indore: ​DCBS students given tips on how not to procrastinate​

Indore:

Trouble persuading yourself to do the things you should do or would like to do is one of the biggest challenges for managers today, said life coach Aishwarya Bedhotiya as she addressed the gathering of management students at Daly College Business School IMA (Indore management association) student chapter on Saturday.

She gave simple tips for overcoming it for a more productive and fulfilling life.

"When you procrastinate, instead of working on important, meaningful tasks, you find yourself performing trivial activities," Bedhotiya said.

She added that procrastination is one of the main barriers blocking you from getting up, making the right decisions and living the dream life you've thought of.

Recent studies have shown that people regret more the things they haven't done than the things they have done. In addition, feelings of regret and guilt resulting from missed opportunities tend to stay with people much longer.

"Sometimes all our opportunities seem t​​o be at our fingertips, but we can't seem to reach them. When you procrastinate, you waste time that you could be investing in something meaningful," Bedhotiya said.

She added that if you can overcome this fierce enemy, you will be able to accomplish more and in doing so better utilize the potential that life has to offer.

"We now know that the world today is conducive to procrastinating and learning how to overcome it is, therefore, one of the most important skills you can learn," Bedhotiya said.

The ​g​uest of honour for the function was Maharaja Narendra Singh Jhabua, ​p​resident ​b​oard of ​g​overnors, Daly College who spoke on the occasion and motivated the students to excel in the chosen field

Tips to control procrastination

· Understand what motivates you, and you will be able to maintain your discipline and make the most out of each day.

· To-Do Today method helps you get the most important and urgent tasks done every day, while also helping you prioritize the work on your schedule and limit new tasks. With its help, you will be able to manage much more in a day, with less stress and tiredness.

· Learning new habits is one of the basic elements of personal development. If we make a habit of doing something, its implementation requires less mental energy to do it. Habit-list is based on scientific research about proper planning, learning habits, and tracking, which then motivates us even further.

· This tool will help to guide you through your own "Meeting with Yourself" a time allocated just for you! During your meetings, you can focus on long-term planning and the overall retrospective of your personal growth.