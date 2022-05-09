Indore: ​Day temperature up by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours, brace for more

Indore

Relief from the scorching heat remained short-lived as the day temperature shot up by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours as it rose above 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Moreover, the weatherman forecasted no relief for the next three days and said that the temperature would increase while there are chances of heatwaves in the western part of the state.

Indore may also witness heatwaves during the afternoon and the temperature could touch the 42 degrees Celsius mark on Monday.



Not only day but night temperature too remained above 26 degrees Celsius.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that moisture incursion is coming from Bay of Bengal due to the cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh but the winds coming from Rajasthan are nullifying the effects.

The day temperature was hovering around 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday but it increased to over 41.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.



The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above the normal.



Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:02 AM IST