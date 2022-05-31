Indore: ​Day temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius after 10 days

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Nautapa, which is supposed to be the nine hottest days of the year, showed its impact on the seventh day as the day temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Incidentally, the temperature increased above 40 degrees Celsius after 10 days, making the day hot and uncomfortable for citizens again.



Moreover, hot winds blew at a speed of 15-20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon which gave a feeling of a heatwave throughout the day.

The meteorological department said the temperature would not increase more and will remain close to 39-40 degrees for the next two days. For the past three days, the temperature was stuck at normal as it was hovering between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Due to hot winds blowing across the city people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 40.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

“As the influence of a western disturbance ended the temperature increased and would remain the same for two days in western Madhya Pradesh. The new western disturbance is likely to be generated on June 3 and may impact the weather in the state with pre-monsoon shower in the western part of the state including Indore district,” the weatherman said.

The humidity recorded on Tuesday morning was 68 per cent, while it was 22 per cent in the evening. Nowgaon witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.