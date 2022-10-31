Indore: Day temperature drops to 30°C, likely to go down more

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a drop in the day temperature on Sunday due to cool winds blowing in from the northern part of the country.

However, the night temperature has hovered close to 16 degrees Celsius for the past eight days. With the gradually dipping temperature, many people have started wrapping themselves up in warm clothes even in the daytime.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the drop in temperature would continue with some fluctuations over the next couple of days.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of October 31. Rainfall and snowfall will also take place in the Himalayan region due to which a decrease of about 3-5 degrees Celsius will be reported in the eastern part of the state, while about 1-3 degrees Celsius decrease in temperature will be seen in the western part after two-three days,” the weatherman said.

They added that, as the North-East Monsoon had been affecting the weather of the North-East states of the country, the change in the wind pattern might also cause fluctuations in the temperature of the state.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.