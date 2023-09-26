Indore: Day Temp Drops But Humidity Irks People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius when compared to the temperature recorded on Sunday, the rising humidity kept the city weather sticky. The intermittent rainfall in various parts of the city failed to provide any relief to the people from the uncomfortable weather conditions.

The weatherman forecast that the citizens will have to settle with the drizzling for a couple of days. Indoreans woke to an overcast weather on Monday morning and it drizzled in many parts of the city.

The day temperature is fluctuating continuously. It had increased above 32 degrees Celsius, a couple of days ago, but it dropped to 28 degrees Celsius mark on Monday. Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained at 1141.2 mm (44.92 inches), which is more than the average rainfall recorded in the city till this period of the season. The humidity on Monday morning was 97 per cent and it was 76 per cent in evening.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around September 29. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move westnorthwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification," the weatherman said. Under the influence of these conditions, the weather conditions will continue to remain the same in Indore and monsoon withdrawal will not take place before the first week of October.