Indore
The protest of the bankers against the privatisation of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks continued on the second day on Tuesday in the city where they formed a human chain to press for their demand.
There was a full strike in all PSU banks branches in the city. The members of all the bank unions of the city participated in the strike on the call of United Forum of Bank Unions at 11 am at Indore Press Club premises, and interacted with the media.
Mohan Krishna Shukla, bank union leader informed that a large number of bankers were present on the occasion. They waved banners, posters, placards etc. in front of the Press Club to register their protest.
Similarly, a large group of striking bankers of Bank of India, under the leadership of Naveen Modi, displayed banners and posters etc. at Yashwant Niwas Marg. Union leaders Alok Khare, MK Shukla, Sachin Gokhale, Kamal Joshi, Naveen Dhodpkar, US Varma, Deepchand Jain, Arvind Porwal and Ramdev Sayediwal were present to motivate the protesters.