Indore



The protest of the bankers against the privatisation of​ Public ​S​ector Undertaking (PSU) banks continued on the second day on​ Tuesday in the city​ where they form​ed​ a human chain to press ​for ​their​ demand.



There was a full strike in all PSU banks branches in the city. The​ members of all the bank union​s​ of the city participated​ ​in the strike on the call of United Forum of Bank Unions at 11 am at​ Indore Press Club premises​, and interacted with the media.​

Mohan Krishna Shukla, ​b​ank ​u​nion leader informed that a large number​ of bankers ​were ​present on the occasion. ​They waved banners, posters,​ placards etc. in front of the ​P​ress ​C​lub ​to register their protest.​

Similarly, a large group of striking bankers​ ​of Bank of India, under the leadership of Naveen Modi, displayed banners and posters etc. ​at ​Yashwant Niwas​ Marg. Union leaders Alok Khare, MK Shukla, Sachin Gokhale, Kamal​ Joshi, Naveen Dhodpkar, US Varma, Deepchand Jain, Arvind Po​​rwal and​ ​Ramdev Sayediwal were present to motivate the protesters.