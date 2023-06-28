Indore: Dawoodi Bohras Celebrating Eid Al-Adha Today

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr). The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

The Dawoodi Bohras of the city will be celebrating the festival on Wednesday, where all the people will gather at 6 am to recite Namaz. Johar Manpurwala informed Free Press that namaz will be recited at 12 mosques in the city after which ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ will be held.

The festival is celebrated by sacrificing a goat; it is divided into three portions-- the first part is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; the second to the poor and needy; the third is for the family. Importance of the Festival: Every year, devotees celebrate this festival to remember the Prophet's devotion and loyalty towards God. It is also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' due to his actions and the sacrifice of livestock as part of the tradition.