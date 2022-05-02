Indore: Dawoodi Bohra Society celebrates Id-ul-Fitr across the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On a visibly bright Monday morning the Dawoodi Bohra Society celebrated the festival of Id-ul-Fitr with huge fanfare all across the city.

The members of the Dawoodi Bohra society recited the Fazar namaaz and a Special Namaaz Khutba all across the city mosques in the morning.

A Majlis programme was organised at Saifi Nagar under Jamiya’s Ustaad Shabbar Milandiwala which saw huge participation of the society members.

Bohra Society also held a special ‘Dua’ event for the 53rd Religious leader Saiyadana Mufaddal Saifuddin where society members also prayed for the nation’s constant development as well as for happiness of its people. The senior members of the Anjumane Saifi Dawoodi Bohra also attended the event. Shaikh Joaeb Malubhaiwala also organised a Sharbat Peshi Event for Ustaad Shabbar Milandiwala.

Jamia Ustad Shabbir Milandiwala in Saifi Nagar Masjid, Sheikh Moiz Chopadwala at New Saifi Nagar Markaz, Ibrahim Suhagpurwala in Babji Nagar, Sheikh Ali Akbar Barwahwala at Bohra Bakhal Masjid, Amil Yunus Sahab Waziri at Siyaganj Masjid, Badri Amil Ali Asghar Hakimi in Bagh Markaza and Mustafa Bhai Lunawada offered Eid prayers for the holy day.

Eid prayers were also offered at mosques such as Masakine Saifiya, Hasanji Nagar, Malharganj, Najampura and Noorani Nagar.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:50 PM IST