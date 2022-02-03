Indore: DAVV’s notice to Christian College for breaching exam norms

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) sent a show-cause notice to Indore Christian College, which doubled up as an examination centre, for allowing two students to take law exams on its campus even when they were allocated centre at some other college.

According to information, two law course students, allocated examination centre at Khalsa College, appeared at Christian College centre for two papers.

The College allowed them to sit for two papers in its examination hall, despite knowing that the students were allotted another centre.

When DAVV came to know of this, it issued a notice seeking an explanation from the college.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:41 PM IST