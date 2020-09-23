Indore: Davv's EC meet cancelled; tightlipped varsity 'admits' VC's status for reason of cancellation

The meeting of DAVV executive council, which was scheduled for September 25, has been postponed as Vice Chancellor Renu Jain tested positive for coronavirus. Citing unforseen reasons, the university ordered suspension of the maiden meeting of EC constituted lately. Though the university did not reveal the reason for its decision, insiders said the postponement is due to VC testing positive for Covid-19. The crucial issue of self-financing employees was to be taken up in the meeting. Their weeklong strike was only called off following the assurance that their issues would be resolved in EC meeting scheduled on September

Jain herself had a personal setback due to coronavirus infection as she was scheduled to visit Bhopal for interview for regular VC post of DAVV. The VC search panel may allow her to appear through vertical mode.

DEVTA demands closure of UTD for 15 days

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) demanded 15 days closure of UTD campus to check spread of Covid-19 after VC and three faculty members got infected . The cases of Covid-19 are at an all-time high. It would be appropriate to close the campus till cases take southward turn, said DEVTA president Laxam Shinde .