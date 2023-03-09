Indore: DAVV's Ayush project turns out to be a non-starter

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)'s project of setting up Ayush College has turned out to be a non-starter. Nearly a year has passed for the executive council of the university to decide setting up Ayush college on PPP model on the land allotted to it in Bada Bangarda area but no concrete step has been taken to establish the medical facility. The state government had allotted 50 acres of land to DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2001 for setting up College of Medical Sciences. The plan was to run all types of medical courses including Ayush courses from the proposed College of Medical Sciences. But it turned out to be a non-starter due to lack of funds.

In 2012, the district administration had taken back possession of half the land and also threatened to take the remaining portion if the DAVV failed to set up the medical college. After many rounds of talk, the district administration agreed to give 30 acres land for the college. In 2014, the DAVV sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for medical college project but it was returned to the university. The university was told that the DPR was based on setting up medical college in rural area but the proposed site comes under urban area.

The government had sought a revised DPR from the university, which it could not be sent till date. Last year, the district administration told DAVV that it had taken back possession of the entire land allotted to the university as it failed to set up the medical college. On the other hand, the administration had sought land on UTD campus for shifting police station and Shiva Temple, both located at Bhanwarkuan Square, and land for construction of an overhead watertank. In return, the administration promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college once again at Bada Bangarda.

As of now, 13 acres have been given to the DAVV and remaining 12 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved. The university last year had decided to start Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some blocks be built for Ayush College and when there will be funds then College of Medical Science would be set up on the same land. “A proposal is being made to open an Ayush College of DAVV at Bada Bangarda. The Ayush college would later be upgraded as medical college once we have enough land and funds for doing so, " said Prof Renu Jain, vice-chancellor, DAVV.

Committee held only one meeting

A committee constituted to see the scope for Ayush College at Bada Bangarda was constituted a year back for finding scope for the college. It comprised the then rector Prof Ashok Sharma, Dr DK Sharma of MY Hospital, Dr AK Dwivedi, Sri Aurobindo University registrar Dr Anand Misra, Dr Rajesh Sharma and deputy registrar Prajwal Khare who were appointed as members of the committee. In last one year, the committe met only once.

Read Also Indore: Metro project work at fast pace