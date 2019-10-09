Indore: DAVV yet to provide details of skill-based courses to NSQF

Indore: With only two days left for the deadline to get over, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has still not provided details of skill based courses, including number of students and faculty members to National Skill Qualifications Framework.

In a letter to heads of institutions of higher learning, the UGC stated that institutions running skill courses with approval from the UGC need to upload data regarding students and faculty on the NSDF portal.

The institutions are required to upload data about the number of students admitted during the academic year 2019-20 and the total number of students currently on roll (which includes the students of all existing batches).

The UGC also stated that the institutions themselves are required to register and upload the data on the portal latest by October 10. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra and Department of Lilfelong learning offers skill based courses at DAVV.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra’s Dr Maya Ingle said that they have not received any communication from the UGC regarding uploading of data on NSQF. “But now that we have got information we will do the needful within the prescribed time limit,” she added.

The NSQF is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude.

These levels, graded from one to ten, are defined in terms of learning outcomes which the learner must possess regardless of whether they are obtained through formal, non-formal or informal learning.