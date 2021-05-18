Indore: DAVV University Teaching Departments exams from mid-June, new session from July 15

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to hold semester examinations of students studying in university teaching departments from mid-June. The university has also stated that they would commence classes on UTD campus for session 2021-22 from July 15.
After Covid-19 first wave got weak, students participated in campus placements in February and March. Their exams were scheduled from April but the second wave of Covid-19 lashed the state hitting academic activities also. The exams were suspended.
Now, the final semester students, who are due to join recruiters, are seeking exams at the earliest. The university has decided to hold exams in online mode for final semester students from mid-June. It will try to declare results in 15 days.
The university has also working on UTD academic calendar 2021-21.
“If all goes well, we will start classes of existing students' batch from July 15,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.
Degree-migration after June 10
Covid-19 also took a toll on administrative works at DAVV due to which even works like issuance of academic awards could not be done for past one-and-a-half-month.
More than 1500 online applications for degrees, migrations and duplicate mark sheets are pending with the university, and they could not be addressed due to the imposition of corona curfew from April 9.
With Covid-19 cases declining in the city, the university expects unlocking of institutions in a phased manner. According to university officials, if the university was allowed to function from the first week of June, they will start issuing academic awards from June 10. It will require around one week for us to prepare degrees, migrations and duplicate mark sheets of students who have applied for the same.
