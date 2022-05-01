Indore: DAVV turns 59 today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only Grade A+ university in the state, turns 59 on Sunday. The university has decided to celebrate is foundation day in a manner which befits its dignity. It has organised a walk-and-run at 7 am on the campus on Sunday.

After that, the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the erstwhile queen of the Malwa region, in whose name this university has been named, will be garlanded. In the evening, a cultural programme will be held at DAVV auditorium.

Established in 1964, DAVV was initially called Indore University. However, it was later named after Devi Ahilyabai. Around 280 colleges are affiliated to this university which features in the band of 101-150 universities in the national rankings.

Around 3 lakh students study in colleges affiliated to it. Besides, around 15,000 students study in different teaching departments of this university. The university has secured around 10 patents in its 59-year odyssey.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:00 AM IST