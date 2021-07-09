Indore: DAVV to keep eye on marks handed out to law students on assignments

Indore: Though it has permitted promotion of odd semester students of law courses to the next semester on the basis of their marks in assignments, Devi Ahilya Vishwavdiyalaya (DAVV) on Friday made it clear that it is not going to give a “free-hand” to colleges in the allocation of marks.

“Law colleges have a right to grant marks on the basis of scrutiny of assignments but the right is not absolute. DAVV is going to keep an eye on mark allocation,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The university is going to send a team of subject experts to the law colleges to examine whether the marks allocated to students are justified.

Take note, Bar Council of India had permitted the university to decide on the pattern of law courses exams keeping Covid-19 situation in their areas in mind.

Subsequently, DAVV had announced that students in odd semesters (first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth) would be promoted on the basis of marks obtained by them in assignments. The university stated that students in even semester (second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth) would have to appear in exams which will be held in online open book mode.

On Friday, the university administration held a meeting with principals of law colleges wherein guidelines for assignments and marks were thrashed.

Government law college suggested that assignments allocated to students in odd semesters should have an objective and subjective types of questions. The meeting gave its nod to the proposal.

After the meeting, Tiwari said that students in odd semesters should submit their examination forms by July 15. “The colleges are supposed to upload marks of students by July 31 so results could be prepared till August 10,” he added.

Even semester students exam in Aug last week

The university would shortly open a link for online submission of examination forms for law students in even semesters. The students will have to submit forms online by August 10. The university is going to upload questions papers of law courses on its website tentatively on August 25. The students would have to access papers and write exams. The students will be given 5 days to write exams and submitted answer books. The university has planned to release the results of law courses by September 10, Tiwari said.