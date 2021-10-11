Indore: ​DAVV to institute Gold Medal in memory of Prof Rajkamal

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to institute a gold medal in the memory of three-time former acting vice-chancellor Rajkamal, who had died of heart attack on June 4 this year.

“We are going to institute a gold medal in the name of Prof Rajkamal who had contributed immensely to the process of DAVV,” vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

She said that the medal would be instituted in the engineering science discipline. Topper in courses related engineering science discipline will get the medal during convocation.

Rajkamal was one of leading researchers and three-time former acting vice chancellor of DAVV. He authored many books which are referred by students in many countries.

The university is also going to start a scholarship in his name. “Rajkamal used to think ahead of time. Gold medal and scholarship in his name will be our bit to keep his memories alive,” Jain said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:01 AM IST