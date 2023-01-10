Indore: DAVV to hold meet on Indian diaspora’s contribution to freedom struggle

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is organising an international conference in collaboration with the Organisation for Diaspora Initiatives (ODI), New Delhi on the topic “contributions of Indian diaspora in freedom struggle of India and the rise of global India during Amritkaal” on January 10-11.

School of Economics director Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, who is the convener of this conference, stated that this is a biennial conference organised to generally coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) to enable participants from the PBD to attend/ speak at the conference as well.

“The idea is to provide an apt platform to interact with the diaspora and also engage with them academically. In this conference, besides national experts, diaspora experts from different countries are participating. The event is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi,” said Ahuja.

The programme will be inaugurated at 10:00 am in the presence of DAVV vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma, UN-HABITAT senior advisor Markandey Rai, SVVV vice chancellor Upendra Dhar, former VC Ashutosh Mishra and JNU faculty Prof Ajay K Dubey.

