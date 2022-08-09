Indore: DAVV teachers, students take out Tiranga rally

Indore

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) took out Tiranga rally from UTD campus to Bhawarkuan Square on Monday.

The rally was organised by School of Social Science. The teachers, students and non-staff of School of Social Science, School of Commerce, IIPS, EMRC, IMS etc assembled on the UTD campus and then took out rally having national flags in hand till Bhawarkuan Square.

Rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma, former VC Ashutosh Mishra, Rekha Acharya, Preeti Singh, Prakash Garhwal, Sachin Sharma, Maya Ingle, Chandan Gupta, Gyanprakash and others participated in the rally.

School of Commerce head Preeti Singh said that her department is also celebrating ‘Har GharTiranga Fest’ under which patriotic solo /patriotic group song, dance, painting, slogan writing, dance, competitions are being held.