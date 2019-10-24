Indore: DAVV starts granting bilingual degrees

Indore: Finally, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday started granting bilingual degree certificates nearly one-and-a-half year after its executive council had approved the said proposal.

The degree paper is water proof and non-tearable and equipped with advanced security features like QR code.

“Due to procedural delays, the new degree certificate could not be issued. But finally we have started issuing the new format of the degree,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare.

He said that vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain undersigned six bilingual degree certificates on Thursday which were dispatched to the students’ addresses.

Till Wednesday, DAVV used to grant two degrees – one in Hindi and another in English language. The university merged nomenclatures of both the degrees into one and came up with single bilingual degree certificate. A student has to give Rs 200 each for one degree of Hindi and another in English language.

For bilingual degree, the student will have to pay Rs 300. In this way, he will save Rs 100.