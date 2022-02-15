Indore: DAVV starts declaring results of P-G exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a fortnight after completing the third semester examinations of the post-graduate courses in the offline mode, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started releasing the results. On Monday, the university released the results of four post-graduate programmes.

The university uploaded the results of the M.Sc (Biochemistry), M.Sc (Pharma Chemistry), M.HSc (Textile) and M.HSc (Food and Nutrition) courses on its website.

After a gap of nearly two years, DAVV had conducted the third semester examinations of M.Sc, MA, M.Com, M.HSc and MBA in the offline mode in January. Besides, BBA and BCA and law course examinations were also conducted in the offline mode.

Some students had challenged the mode of examinations during Covid-19 times at the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court, as a result, had made offline examinations optional and directed the university to hold special examinations for the students who skipped the examinations in January.

The university has opened an examination form submission link for students who did not take the examinations in January due to the Covid-19 crisis. The link will remain open till February 20. The university said that it might conduct special examinations in the last week of February or the first week of March.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:32 AM IST