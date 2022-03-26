Indore: DAVV seeks govt go-ahead to fill 137 self-finance teaching posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has sent a proposal to Department of Higher Education seeking its go-ahead to fill as many as 137 teaching posts under self-finance scheme.

"As the university is facing dearth of teaching staff, we have no other option but to fill posts through the self-financing scheme. Under this scheme, the University will bear the entire expenses of the appointed faculty members. However, we still have to seek permission from the government to fill posts under the self-finance scheme," said registrar Anil Sharma.

Mainly the University has sought permission for filling teaching posts in School of Commerce, School of Social Sciences, School of Law and Institute of Engineering and Technology.

While there is no permanent faculty member in School of Commerce and School of Social Sciences, School of Law has only one regular teaching staff. IET has faculty members but the teacher-pupil ratio is very poor at the institute.

The institute has around 50 faculty members short of the required number.

School of Languages is also being run without any permanent teacher so permission has also been sought to fill posts for this department as well.

The last time the recruitment process was undertaken in DAVV was in 2009. But the process had to be stopped midstream following complaints of irregularities.

There was no recruitment of teaching staff in the university since then. On one hand, the entry gate is “closed” and on the other hand, the exit gate is wide open as teachers are 'walking out' after retirement.

“We also lost some teachers due to their untimely deaths or their deputation to other organisations,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

DAVV has lost around 45 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths in the last 13 years and there has been no new entry to the UTD campus in all these years.

Around 240 teaching posts are lying vacant in DAVV.



BOX// DAVV to seek DHE’s permission for filling backlog posts as well\\

DAVV has said that it would again seek DHE’s permission for filling as many as 47 backlog teaching posts, nearly a month after the recruitment process was cancelled citing a change in norms by University Grants Commission.

In October last year, the UGC had relaxed the mandatory condition of PhD for appointment of assistant professors owing to the Covid-19 crisis till December 2023.

The decision was taken as many candidates could not complete their PhD due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Nearly eight months after inviting affiliations for filling backlog teaching posts, DAVV last month announced plans to call fresh applications citing the notification by UGC wherein it stated that PhD is not mandatory for appointment of assistant professors till 2023.

The DAVV said that they would inform DHE about the new rule of UGC and seek fresh permission from it to fill backlog posts.

“We are expected to get permission from DHE by April. We plan to fill backlog posts by July,” registrar Sharma said.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:08 AM IST