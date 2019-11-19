Indore: DAVV ready for ‘NAAC test’, says VC

Indore: Eyeing a higher accreditation grade this time, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Tuesday said that it’s ready for assessment by peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which is arriving on Wednesday.

“We are ready for assessment of our standards by NAAC’s peer team and are hopeful of getting top grade this time,” vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

She said that they have complied with all recommendations made by the peer team when it visited the DAVV in 2013 for third cycle of accreditation.

“Not only that, we have achieved many milestones in last five years and are in a better position compared to 2013,” she added.

In 2013, the university had three special assistance programmes which increased to seven. Besides, it enhanced research, improved infrastructure, expedited results, opened student counselling centre, made review results process online, started online file tracking system etc.

“We have improved in all the seven criterions of NAAC including Curricular Aspects; Teaching- Learning and Evaluation; Research, Consultancy and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices,” Jain said.

She highlighted some of the best practices including installation of rainwater harvesting system on all buildings, MoU with Indore Municipal Corporation for zero waste producing campus, installment of solar panels, etc.

Inspection to start from Kausal Kendra: The team comprising eight members will come to the city on Wednesday but it will begin assessment process from Thursday. The process will continue till November 23. “Inspection by peer team will start from Deen Dayal Upadhaya Kausal Kendra located at EMRC building at 9 am on November 21,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta. He stated that next day the team will visit the administrative campus of the DAVV. IQAC director Ashok Sharma said that the team would divide themselves in four different sub-teams and visit facilities of the university. Registrar Anil Sharma said that they have asked peer team to visit all teaching departments, hostels and other facilities. “We have left no stone unturned for NAAC assessment,” the registrar said.

Peer team to talk to recruiters, parents: The peer team will not only talk to teaching and non-teaching staff but also to students, their parents, recruiters who come for campus placements and principals of affiliated colleges. “Peer team members will talk to all stakeholders of the university,” Gupta said.

Last time, DAVV was awarded Grade A accreditation with 3.09 score. This time, the DAVV is expecting higher grade.