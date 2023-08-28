Indore: DAVV Plans Rs 10K Annual Aid For Orphan Students, Forms Panel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has planned to grant Rs 10,000 financial aid annually to orphan students. A committee has been formed to decide the modalities and put its recommendation before the proposal is put before the executive council, the apex body of DAVV.

The eligible students studying in undergraduate and postgraduate courses will get the aid annually till they complete their degree. However, the aid will be discontinued if the student fails to clear the exam.

The committee formed by the DAVV is likely to hold its first meeting in September. The university is mulling over keeping the proposal for aid to orphan students before the executive council in October.

If approved by EC, the students will be asked to apply for financial aid in the month of November. “The university wishes to give aid to orphan students to support their studies from academic session 2023-24.

If all goes according to the plan, applications from eligible students will be called in the month of November,” said dean, student welfare Dr LK Tripathi.

He added that some rules need to be amended for granting financial assistance to orphan students. The amendments will be made once EC approves the proposal, he went on to add.

