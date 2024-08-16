Indore: DAVV Opens Admission Window For Aviation, Tourism Courses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has kicked off its admission process for new courses focused on aviation and tourism, in alignment with recent directives from the state government encouraging educational institutions to offer specialised programmes in these fields. The university is now accepting applications for half a dozen courses, with the registration window open until August 30.

The newly introduced programmes include a four-year BBA and BSc in Aviation Management, BCom in Retail Operation and Logistics courses. Each of these courses will accommodate 60 students. Additionally, the university is offering a one-and-a-half-year Diploma in Aviation Security with 40 seats available, and a three-month Certificate in Airport Warehouse course with 30 seats.

All programmes will be conducted under the School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management. Students who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their 12th-grade examinations are eligible to apply. However, there is a 5 per cent relaxation in marks for students from ST, SC, and OBC categories. The semester fee for the BBA and BSc courses is set at Rs 28,880, while the BCom course fee is Rs 23,880 per semester.

An official advertisement was released by the university on Friday to announce these programmes, signaling the beginning of the admission process. Once registrations close, the university will proceed with the counseling process to finalise admissions. “This initiative by DAVV reflects the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation and tourism sectors, providing students with the opportunity to pursue careers in these dynamic industries,” registrar Ajay Verma said.