Indore: DAVV officer ‘mistakenly’ releases list leaders recommending admissions

Indore: In a shocking development, a senior officer of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) mistakenly forwarded on a Whatsapp group a list some select students using their political contacts to secure admission in professional courses offered by university teaching departments.

The list not only carries names of the students but it has a mentions about the courses in which they want admission and names of the contacts they activated to get entry into the DAVV campus.

By the time the officer could realise his mistake and could opt for the “delete for everyone” option on the group, it was too late!

Most of the members had already downloaded the PDF file of the list can it had become “undeletable” for him, so the officer left the group.

In the afternoon, the university officer shared a list with the title “DAVV admission list”. Members on the group were shocked to notice only 17 names in the admission list.

A closer look at the list revealed that the list carried names of the students, their percentage in qualifying exams, the courses they want admission into and references they activated to get admission.

Unaware of the mistake, the officer reportedly got busy with daily routine work and took calls only from select persons. It was in the evening that someone told him that he had posted a list of some students seeking admission in DAVV through their political contacts and it had created a lot of buzz in the campus.

The officer reportedly tried to delete the list but to no avail. So he quit the group.

Most of the students in the list sought admission in MBA courses. One student wanted admission in BCom (Hons) course and one in BE (Computer Science).

There were three other students which wanted admission in LLB course at Government Law College which is affiliated to DAVV.

When registrar Anil Sharma was contacted over the issue, he could not be reached.

DAVV has plenty to answer for

After this list is out, DAVV’s online admission process has come under the lens. All the students on the group have percentage lesser than mentioned in the cut-offs released by the university. It will be a matter of investigation for university whether any of the students on the list got admission or not. The release of list, copy of which is with Free Press, has exposed chinks in the university’s armour. DAVV has plenty to answer for. And problems for the new VC seemed to have begun.

Students seeking admission in DAVV

Student Course Reference

Sakshi Tiwari MBA Devkinandan Tiwari

Jay Singh Jhala MBA KP Jhala & JS Chawda

Akshay Pratap MBA minister Jagdish Dewra

Nikhil Sharma MBA --

Sakshi Pawar MBA Virendra Pawar

Hritik Solanki MBA Virendra Pawar

Aavesh Rathore MBA --

Siddhart Goyal MBA --

Tarun Choukse MBA Manish Sharma

Adity Choudhary MBA --

Rajpal Panwar BPharm --

Vatsal Jain MBA --

Yashraj Towar BCom --

Vaibhav Sharma BE (CS) Prashad Niru, Brujesh Sharma

Students seeking admission in Law College

Khushboo Yadav LLB --

Shubham Jat LLB --

Pawan Jat LLB --