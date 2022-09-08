Indore: DAVV nod to hike seats in ‘non-existing’ course

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange move, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council on Wednesday approved a proposal for increasing seats in a non-existing course on UTD campus.

EC members in their meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal put forth by their colleagues to increase seats in BBA, BCA and BA programmes offered by university teaching departments.

The EC also approved a proposal for construction of a building having 60 classrooms to accommodate the increased lot. Interestingly, none of the UTDs offer BBA course.

Apart from this, the EC approved a proposal for two computer servers for internet facility in the university. The demand of School of Economics for expansion of its building was also accepted.

Approval was also given for the construction of new residential buildings for the employees of the university.

BK Tripathi made chief proctor

The EC approved name of Prof BK Tripathi for the post of chief proctor of UTD. Tripathi had been on this post previously also. He is currently the director of International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS). The EC also approved a proposal for installation of the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on UTD campus. Four years ago, the same proposal was approved but the statue of Vajpayee was not installed till date.