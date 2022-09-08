e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: DAVV nod to hike seats in ‘non-existing’ course

Indore: DAVV nod to hike seats in ‘non-existing’ course

The EC also approved a proposal for construction of a building having 60 classrooms to accommodate the increased lot. Interestingly, none of the UTDs offer BBA course.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange move, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council on Wednesday approved a proposal for increasing seats in a non-existing course on UTD campus.

EC members in their meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal put forth by their colleagues to increase seats in BBA, BCA and BA programmes offered by university teaching departments.

The EC also approved a proposal for construction of a building having 60 classrooms to accommodate the increased lot. Interestingly, none of the UTDs offer BBA course.

Apart from this, the EC approved a proposal for two computer servers for internet facility in the university. The demand of School of Economics for expansion of its building was also accepted.

Approval was also given for the construction of new residential buildings for the employees of the university.

BK Tripathi made chief proctor

The EC approved name of Prof BK Tripathi for the post of chief proctor of UTD. Tripathi had been on this post previously also. He is currently the director of International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS). The EC also approved a proposal for installation of the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on UTD campus. Four years ago, the same proposal was approved but the statue of Vajpayee was not installed till date.

Read Also
Bhopal: South Africa team reviews preparations, visits special enclosures for cheetahs at Kuno...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Schools labelled as NEP labs will turn into model ones

Indore: Schools labelled as NEP labs will turn into model ones

Indore: Man ends life as bank forces him to repay his dad’s loan

Indore: Man ends life as bank forces him to repay his dad’s loan

Mega vaccination drive: Not 1/4th of target achieved, 17,000 doses administered

Mega vaccination drive: Not 1/4th of target achieved, 17,000 doses administered

Indore: DAVV nod to hike seats in ‘non-existing’ course

Indore: DAVV nod to hike seats in ‘non-existing’ course

Indore: Western parts receive over one-inch rainfall, eastern settles with drizzles

Indore: Western parts receive over one-inch rainfall, eastern settles with drizzles