Indore: DAVV needs to kill two birds with one stone

Indore: Can Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) kill two birds with one stone?

With its on-going preparations for an inspection by peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university can not only improve its grade but also its national ranking.

“The peer team of NAAC is coming on three-day visit to the university on November 21 whereas the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has sought data for national rankings by November 30. Fortunately, both things have come together for us. Now we don’t have to prepare separately for NIRF. The documents gathered for NAAC will be submitted to NIRF also,” said Prof Pratosh Bansal, who is nodal officer for NIRF at DAVV.

He is also co-coordinator for NAAC works at DAVV.

Bansal said that the university will not only secure higher grade from NAAC but also improve its national ranking announced by NIRF.

While it is eyeing Grade A+ accreditation from NAAC, DAVV wishes to figure into top-100 universities in the NIRF rankings.

In February 2014, the DAVV had scored 3.09 on the scale of four and bagged Grade A accreditation from NAAC. At that time, Grade A accreditation was the highest grade.

But the grading changed in 2016. Currently, the highest grade is A++ which is awarded to institutions scoring between 3.51 and 4. Institutions scoring between 3.26 and 3.50 are awarded Grade A+ and those scoring between 3.01 and 3.25 are awarded Grade A.

The university is confident of getting Grade A+ accreditation this time but not sure whether it will be able to secure place in the top-100 universities in national rankings.

In 2016, DAVV had secured place in 101-150 band of institutions. But it slipped to 151-200 band in 2017. In 2018, it again figured into the band of 101-150. Can it make a debut into top-100 universities?

“Nothing is impossible,” Bansal said.