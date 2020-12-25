Indore, DAVV: ‘Name auditorium after Vajpayee’

Indore: On the birth anniversary of former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former executive council member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday reminded the university administration of apex body’s decision of naming the varsity auditorium after him.

Former EC member Alok Dawar posted a message on a DAVV Whatsapp group reminding executive council’s decision of naming auditorium located on UTD campus after Vajpayee.

Dawar had also uploaded copy of EC meeting decision.

The decision was taken about two years ago but it was not implemented.

Dawar stated that it was sad to see that even such an important decision which was taken unanimously executed.