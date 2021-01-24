Indore: DAVV ​mulling fee waiver ​for toppers, ​400 ​to benefit every year

Indore

If you score ​the ​highest marks in your class, you are going to get fee waiver for one complete semester.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is soon going to come up with fee waiver scheme for toppers of UTD campus.

As per the scheme, the university is going to offer free education for a complete term to the student who top​s​​ ​in semester exams.

The scheme will be applicable from session 2021-22 after ​the ​nod of university executive council on the proposal.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging students to perform well in exams.

“We have thought of recogni​s​ing scholastic performance of students by rewarding them. The reward is going to be fee waiver of one complete semester,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

The university offers close to 200 courses. All the courses are under semester system. That means, there will be 200 toppers in every six months. In other words, there will be 400 toppers in a year. These all 400 students will get fee waiver of the following semester.

“DAVV is going to be first university in the state to come up with such a scheme,” said Sharma.

He stated that the proposal of fee waiver for toppers will be kept in the next executive council meeting.

Colleges to be encouraged

Sharma stated that the university scheme would remain applicable only on UTD campus. “However, we have decided to encourage colleges also to follow the suit. If colleges will waive off fee of students they would get good talent on their campuses. So in the long run, it will be beneficial for the colleges,” Sharma stated.